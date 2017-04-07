loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Heathfield £25,450 25450.00GBP

Meadowside
Heathfield, TN21 8PY, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£25,450
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 8 speed gearbox, Dab Radio, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history Range Rover Evoque 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic auto, One owner Full service history 70500mls, Santorini black with black leather interior, Panoramic roof, Privacy glass, Aircon, Satnav, Reverse camera, 20'' alloys, Dab radio EtcNew mot and fresh service, 12months/12000mls warranty

  • Ad ID
    9359
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    70500 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
