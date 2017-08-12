Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Alcantara Leather, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start A simply stunning ONE owner with full and Complete Land Rover service History example of the Evoque Dynamic Lux, 5 seats, Finished in Fuji White with Black Leather interior trim and Gloss Black roof. Over and above the standard features this car includes Full Glass Panoramic Roof, 360 Degree Camera Pack, Park Assist with Front and Rear sensors and Reverse Camera, Lane Assist, Digital TV with Dual/Split Screen, BiXenon Headlamps with High Beam assist, Heated Steering wheel, High End 850watt Meridian Sound System with DAB Digital Radio CD Aux USB Bluetooth and CD store, Electric Tailgate, Keyless entry and go. Some of the Standard Dynamic features included are Electric Heated memory seating, Electric Heated Folding mirrors, Heated Front and Rear screens, 20'' Alloy wheels, Front fog lamps, Automatic Lights and wipers, Dual zone climate air conditioning, Cruise Control and Remote central locking with Total Closure Alarm and Immobiliser. This Vehicle is available to view at any one of our RAC Approved branches. For more information and to arrange a test drive please contact the Bishops Stortford branch on 01279 656000 or alternatively Kings Langley on 01923 270000. Part exchange welcome, Finance available regardless of your credit rating, all our cars are Hpi checked and are supplied with upto 3 years RAC Platinum Warranty and RAC GAP Insurance Available, We are a private company with over 30 years experience within the motor trade. Situated in Bishop's Stortford only 15 mins fr