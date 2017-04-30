Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£27,980 27980.00GBP
Norton Way North
SG6 1BL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
4x4 Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Parallel parking assist, Power boot opening and closing, Push button starter, Rear parking aid, Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor, Service interval indicator, Surround camera system with towing assist, Trip computer, Voice control system, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 17 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection, Automatic headlamp activation, Body coloured bumpers, Electric/heated/foldin, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.
4x4
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...