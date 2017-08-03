loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Lightwater £28,000 28000.00GBP

Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, GU18 5SR, Surrey
United Kingdom

£28,000
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Sunroof, 2 Keys, Keyless Start, Remote/Auto Tailgate operation, Full Main Dealer Service History, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history LUX Pack extras - Fixed glass roof, Keyless entry, Automatic tailgate, Self-parking function, Surround-view camera, 825-watt Meridian Surround Sound System with 17 speakers and subwoofer, 10.2-inch InControl Touch Pro multimedia system with Dual View, Automatic headlamps and main beam, Blind-Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, Lane-Keeping Assist with Lane-Departure Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking. All usual dealer facilities, Finance arranged, 12 months Warranty, Part Exchange welcome, Credit (fees apply) & Debit cards accepted. All cars are HPI checked and certified clear, viewing by appointment (as not all cars are stored on site).

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15276
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
