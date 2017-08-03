Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Lightwater £28,000 28000.00GBP
Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, GU18 5SR, Surrey
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Sunroof, 2 Keys, Keyless Start, Remote/Auto Tailgate operation, Full Main Dealer Service History, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history LUX Pack extras - Fixed glass roof, Keyless entry, Automatic tailgate, Self-parking function, Surround-view camera, 825-watt Meridian Surround Sound System with 17 speakers and subwoofer, 10.2-inch InControl Touch Pro multimedia system with Dual View, Automatic headlamps and main beam, Blind-Spot Monitor with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, Lane-Keeping Assist with Lane-Departure Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking.
