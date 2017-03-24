Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Automatic Gearbox With Paddle Shift, Full Leather, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sunroof, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Xenon Headlamps, Dual Climate Zones, Parking Camera, Surround Sound Stereo System, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Power Boot Lid, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Automatic Electric Windows, Parking Sensors Front & Rear, USB/I-pod Connection, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Leather Steering Wheel , LED Fog Lights, Cd Changer, 4x4 This 1 Private owner vehicle has Full Land Rover Service history.... Just been serviced..... Brand new MOT with no advisories..... Brand new Pirelli tyres fitted to the front..... Unmarked Alloy wheels.... 2 X key-less remote locking keys.... Immaculate condition inside and out.... RUSTINGTON CARS ARE PROUD TO BE A MEMEBER OF THE TRADING STANDARDS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE SCHEME........