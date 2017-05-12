loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£26,995 26995.00GBP

Link House
N10 1LJ, London
United Kingdom

Full service history Orkney Grey Metallic, Just One Previous Owner From New With 30K And Full Land Rover Service History, A Mega Spec Vehicle That Includes, Full Black Oxford Leather, Recaro Seats, Front And Rear Heated Seats, Full Dynamic Bodystyling That Includes Upgraded Front and Rear Bumpers, Upgraded Grills And 20 Alloys Wheels, Full Lux Pack, Full Length Glass Panoramic Roof, Reverse Camera, Parktronic, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Tailgate, 8'' High Resolution Dual View Touchscreen, Keyless Go, TV Function, Widescreen Colour Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Meridien Sound System With DAB Radio, MP3 Disc & File Compatibility and 2 x USB Connectivity, Dynamic Perforated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel With Paddleshift Gear Changing, A Lovely Vehicle Presented In Pristine Condition That Must Be Seen To Be Appreciated, 5 Days Driveaway Insurance Available With All Vehicles, Competitive Finance Rates, Full Showroom Facilities - See more at: http://www.acmotors.uk.com

Full service history

  • Ad ID
    9941
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
