Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Middlesbrough £19,495 19495.00GBP
South Bank Road
Middlesbrough, TS3 8AB, Teesside
United Kingdom
Pure Tech Pack, Chrome Pack, Colour SatNav, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Puddle Lamps, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Prior to collection, the car will get 12 months MOT and also undergo our multi point inspection. This car comes as standard with a gold cover warranty.
