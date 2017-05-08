Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Xenon Headlamps, DAB Radio, L.E.D Running Lights, Meridian Sound System, Quick Clear Windscreen, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Zones, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wash/wipe, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer s This Range Rover Evoque is loaded with high level specification. The car has been fully serviced by Land Rover at the following intervals: 17k miles, 35k miles, 52k miles and 68k miles. Prior to collection, the car will get 12 months MOT and also undergo our multi point inspection. This car comes as standard with a gold cover warranty.