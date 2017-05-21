Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Digital Media Interface, DAB Digital Radio, 4x4 STUNNING NEW MODEL TOP OF THE RANGE HSE DYNAMIC LUX, 1 OWNER FROM NEW Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Metallic Corris, WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING NEW MODEL EVOQUE WITH A HUGE SPECIFICATION TO INCLUDE THE BLACK STYLING PACK. FINISHED IN CORRIS GREY WITH BLACK SANTORINI CONTRAST ROOF WITH EBONY DYNAMIC LEATHER SEATING.A SIMPLY STUNNING COMBINATION.LAND ROVER WARRANTY UNTIL OCTOBER 2018. A VERY SHARP LOOKING EXAMPLE IN THE BEST COLOUR COMBINATION.