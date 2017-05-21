Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£32,500 32500.00GBP
14d Norman Way
NP26 5PT, Monmouthshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Parking Camera, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio, Digital Media Interface, 4x4 WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING UNIQUE EXAMPLE TOP OF THE RANGE EVOQUE DYNAMIC LUX WITH THE BLACK PACK AND MANY EXTRAS. FINISHED IN PREMIUM LOIRE BLUE METALLIC WITH CONTRAST BLACK EBONY DYNAMIC LEATHER UPHOLSTERY. LAND ROVER WARRANTY UNTIL MARCH 2018.
