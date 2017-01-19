loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£23,750 23750.00GBP

14d Norman Way
NP26 5PT, Monmouthshire
United Kingdom

£23,750
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Bang &amp; Olufsen, Colour Coded Body, 4x4 WE ARE EXCITED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING EXAMPLE EVOQUE PURE TECH FINISHED IN IBIS WHITE WITH CIRRUS LUNAR LEATHER INTERIOR , A BEAUTIFUL COMBINATION. GREAT SPEC TO INCLUDE THE BLACK PACK DETAILING , REAR PRIVACY AND THE GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS. STANDARD SPEC TO INCLUDE BLUETOOTH , DAB RADIO AND FULL LEATHER HEATED SEATS. LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY AT 16K,31K 41K AND 48K DONE BY LOCAL SPECIALIST . VEHICLE WILL COME WITH NEW FRESH MOT

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7745
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
