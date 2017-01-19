Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Satellite Navigation, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Bang & Olufsen, Colour Coded Body, 4x4 WE ARE EXCITED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING EXAMPLE EVOQUE PURE TECH FINISHED IN IBIS WHITE WITH CIRRUS LUNAR LEATHER INTERIOR , A BEAUTIFUL COMBINATION. GREAT SPEC TO INCLUDE THE BLACK PACK DETAILING , REAR PRIVACY AND THE GLOSS BLACK ALLOY WHEELS. STANDARD SPEC TO INCLUDE BLUETOOTH , DAB RADIO AND FULL LEATHER HEATED SEATS. LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY AT 16K,31K 41K AND 48K DONE BY LOCAL SPECIALIST . VEHICLE WILL COME WITH NEW FRESH MOT