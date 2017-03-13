loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£22,500 22500.00GBP

14d Norman Way
NP26 5PT, Monmouthshire
United Kingdom

£22,500
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Keyless Entry, Electric Seats, Push Button Start, Multi-Disc CD Player, 4x4 &pound;8410 of Extras !!! Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Metallic INDUS SILVER, WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS TOTALLY ONE OFF TOP OF THE RANGE EVOQUE PRESTIGE LUX WITH NEARLY EVERY SINGLE EXTRA FROM NEW. STUNNING CONDITION THROUGHOUT THIS CAR HAS EVERYTHING , PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM FULL SPECIFICATION. FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY. P/X AND FINANCE AVAILABLE PLUS NATIONWIDE DELIVERY. RAC APPROVED DEALER.

  • Ad ID
    8905
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
