Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£22,500 22500.00GBP
14d Norman Way
NP26 5PT, Monmouthshire
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Keyless Entry, Electric Seats, Push Button Start, Multi-Disc CD Player, 4x4 £8410 of Extras !!! Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Metallic INDUS SILVER, WE ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS TOTALLY ONE OFF TOP OF THE RANGE EVOQUE PRESTIGE LUX WITH NEARLY EVERY SINGLE EXTRA FROM NEW. STUNNING CONDITION THROUGHOUT THIS CAR HAS EVERYTHING , PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM FULL SPECIFICATION. FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY. P/X AND FINANCE AVAILABLE PLUS NATIONWIDE DELIVERY. RAC APPROVED DEALER.
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Satellite Navigation, Keyless Entry, Electric Seats, Push Button Start, Multi-Disc CD Player, 4x4
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...