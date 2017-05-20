loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Peterborough £17,995 17995.00GBP

Fouracres Bungalow
Peterborough, PE6 0RL, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£17,995
car description

Parking Sensors, headlight washers, Powered Folding Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Central Locking, Full Leather, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Memory Seats, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Colour SatNav, Panaramic Glass Roof, Alarm, Front Fog Lamps, Quick-Clear Screen, Isofix, ABS, Child Locks, Multiple Airbags, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Push Button Start, Bluetooth, 4x4, Full service history 2 keys,full glass roof with electric sun blind,tech pack,a stunning colour combination,a very well cared for and highly maintained vehicle,excellent value for money

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10051
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    101000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

