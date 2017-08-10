loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Rye £19,995 19995.00GBP

2 New Road
Rye, TN31 7LS, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£19,995
car description

Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Panoramic Sunroof, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Lighting, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Radio, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15375
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    72300 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

