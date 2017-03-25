loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Get an Insurance Quote

Rye £24,995 24995.00GBP

2 New Road
Rye, TN31 7LS, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£24,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Radio, Aux point, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Park Assist, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Accessories

Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Heated Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, Radio, Aux point, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Park Assist, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9109
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    60403 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on