Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Highly Spec'd Range Rover Evoque in Fantastic Condition and with Land Rover Service history. Stunning Colour Scheme and Great Specification! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Full Ivory Leather Interior, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Keyless Entry, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Meridian Premium Sound System, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), Telephone Bluetooth System, Front Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlamps, DAB Radio, Windscreen - Rain Sensing Wipers, Privacy Glass, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Heated Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Spare Wheel - Temporary Steel 18in, Aluminium Side Steps, Parking Aid-Front, AUX + USB, Next MOT due 02/03/2018, Last serviced on 29/03/2017, Standard Features - 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Windscreen Heated, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, ABS, Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Santorini Black, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warran