Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Low Mileage Range Rover Evoque Dynamic in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Service history. What a Stunning Colour Scheme! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Two Tone Red and Black Leather, Satellite Navigation, Meridian Premium Sound System, Electric + Heated+ Memory Seats, 20'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Telephone Bluetooth System, Voice Control, Contrast Painted Roof With Matching Spoiler, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Parking Camera, Dual Climate Control, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Auto Headlights and Wipers, AUX + I POD + USB, DAB Radio, 2 Keys, Cruise Control, Standard Features - 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Dynamic, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Red, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable