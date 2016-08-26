Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Sevenoaks £26,447 26447.00GBP
116 London Road
Sevenoaks, TN13 1BH, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Range Rover Evoque Prestige LUX in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Land Rover Service history. Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Dual View T.V, Rear T.V's in Head Rests, 360 Degree Cameras, 19'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Meridian Premium Sound System, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Telephone Bluetooth System, Voice Control, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Tailgate - Powered Electrical, DAB Radio, Dual Climate Control, AUX + USB + I POD, Last serviced on 26/08/2016 at 46,803 miles, Standard Features - Surround Camera System, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Metallic Paint, Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Alarm, Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Silver, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HP
