Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Range Rover Evoque Dynamic in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Land Rover Service history. What a Stunning Colour Scheme! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Telephone Blueooth System with Voice Control, Meridian Premium Sound System, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Parking Camera System, 20'' Inch Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Aluminium Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Dual Climate Control, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim, Last serviced at 35,370 miles, Standard Features - Adaptive Dynamic, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, ABS, Airbags, Alarm, Power steering. 5 seats, Fuji White, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with