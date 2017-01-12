Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Sevenoaks £25,000 25000.00GBP
116 London Road
Sevenoaks, TN13 1BH, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Range Rover Evoque Dynamic in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Land Rover Service history. What a Stunning Colour Scheme! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Telephone Blueooth System with Voice Control, Meridian Premium Sound System, Adaptive Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Parking Camera System, 20'' Inch Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Aluminium Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Dual Climate Control, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim, Last serviced at 35,370 miles, Standard Features - Adaptive Dynamic, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, ABS, Airbags, Alarm, Power steering. 5 seats, Fuji White, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with
4x4
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
People are stupid. Mention the countr...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...
The Christmas countdown is underway and th...