Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Range Rover Evoque Pure in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Land Rover/Specialist Service history. What a Stunning Colour Scheme! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Telephone Bluetooth System, Meridian Premium Sound System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Black Colour Coded Roof, Heated Seats, Privacy Glass, AUX + USB + I POD, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lamps, Spare Wheel - Temporary Steel 18in, Satin Brushed Interior Trim, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Tiptronic Gearbox, Dual Climate Control, 2 Keys, Cruise Control, Next MOT due 08/09/2017, Last serviced on 30/08/2016 at 39,242 miles, Standard Features - 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Airbags, ABS, Alarm, Power steering. 5 seats, Fuji White, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available including AA Break Down