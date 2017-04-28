loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Sevenoaks £28,990 28990.00GBP

Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, TN15 7EP, Kent
United Kingdom

£28,990
car description

Colour SatNav, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Privacy Glass, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Push Button Start, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Auto-dip Rearview, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Side Air Bags, Twin Air Bags, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps, CD Player, Radio, 4x4 VERY NICE CAR COMES WITH EVERY EXTRA AND FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY PLEASE CALL FOR FULL SEPC

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9690
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    24000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
