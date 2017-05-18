Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Southampton £25,995 25995.00GBP
1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Satellite Navigation, Parking Camera, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Memory Drivers Seat, Electric Folding Mirrors, Fold in Mirrors when Locking, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Easy exit./entry, Meridian Audio, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Paddle Shift, Heated Front Screen , Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Lumbar Adjustment, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Voice Command , DAB Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, iPod Connectivity, Aux Port, USB X2, Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, Keyless Start, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, Traction Control, Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Any items that need attention are addressed and the price includes a warranty and full valet prior to delivery. COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE ON REQUEST
