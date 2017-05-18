loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Get an Insurance Quote

Southampton £25,995 25995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£25,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Satellite Navigation, Parking Camera, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Memory Drivers Seat, Electric Folding Mirrors, Fold in Mirrors when Locking, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Easy exit./entry, Meridian Audio, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Paddle Shift, Heated Front Screen , Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Lumbar Adjustment, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Voice Command , DAB Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, iPod Connectivity, Aux Port, USB X2, Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, Keyless Start, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, Traction Control, Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history Any items that need attention are addressed and the price includes a warranty and full valet prior to delivery. COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Parking Camera, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Memory Drivers Seat, Electric Folding Mirrors, Fold in Mirrors when Locking, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Easy exit./entry, Meridian Audio, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Paddle Shift, Heated Front Screen , Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Lumbar Adjustment, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Voice Command , DAB Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, iPod Connectivity, Aux Port, USB X2, Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, Keyless Start, Hill Descent Control, Terrain Response, Traction Control, Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10014
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on