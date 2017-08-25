loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Southampton £25,995 25995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£25,995
car description

Panoramic Roof, Electric Roof Blind, Satellite Navigation, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Memory Drivers Seat, Climate Control, Cruise Control, CD Player, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Aux Port, USB, iPod Connectivity, DVD Player, Touch Screen, Meridian Audio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Easy exit./entry, Electric Folding Mirrors, Traction Control, Push Button Start, Keyless Start, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Paddle Shift, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control, Computer, Eco Mode, Folding Rear Seats, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15567
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
