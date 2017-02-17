loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Southampton £28,995 28995.00GBP

1 Warsash Road
Southampton, SO31 9HW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£28,995
Panoramic Roof, Satellite Navigation, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Self Parking System, Parking Camera, CD Player, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, DAB digital radio, Digital TV, Dual View Screen, Harman Kardon Audio, USB X2, Aux Port, iPod Connectivity, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors , Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Lumbar Adjustment, Privacy Glass, Touch Screen, Paddle Shift, Xenon Headlamps, Sports Seats, Heated Front Screen , Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Illuminated Kick Plates, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control, Traction Control, Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, 20'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8474
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
