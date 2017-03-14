Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Southampton £20,495 20495.00GBP
Southampton Road
Southampton, SO45 5DA, Hampshire
United Kingdom
ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Auto-dip Rearview, Auto Lighting, Auto wipers, Aux/Mp3 Input, Bluetooth, Cd/Stereo, Climate control dual zone, Colour Coded Body, Cruise Control, Curtain Airbags, DAB Radio, Elec/Heated mirrors, Electric Windows, Folding Rear Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Headlamp Jetwash, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Hill Decent Control, Isofix, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Privacy Glass, Push Button Start, Rear Headrests, Rear Spoiler, Remote Central Locking, Satellite Navigation, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Twin Air Bags, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 Finished in Fuji White with Black Leather trim. Two Owners. 86,000 Miles with Full Range Rover Service History. A Superb Example with Excellent Specification including Tech Pack, Meridian Sound upgrade audio, Sat Nav and 20'' Alloys. Supplied with 12 Mths Warranty and New MOT. Great Value.
