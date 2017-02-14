loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

£29,990


United Kingdom

£29,990
#Benzbavarian #black #evoque #theta360 #theta360uk – Spherical Image – RICOH THETA SPECIFICATION TMC – Dynamic Route Guidance HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk Rear Parking Aid Cruise Control Park Assist with Towing Assist Heated Front Seats Voice Control Digital Radio (DAB) Parking Aid-Front 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1) Adaptive Dynamic Climate Control – Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation Hill Descent Control (HDC) Dynamic Grained Leather Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline Height Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Audio System – 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player MP3 Disc and File Compatibility USB Connectivity x 2 Analogue/Digital Television Global Opening for All Windows Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre

land-rover range-rover evoque bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather mp3 parking-sensor sat-nav television 2013 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405

  • Ad ID
    8421
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    60580 mi
