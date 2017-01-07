Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Colour SatNav, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Dual Climate Zones, Front Centre Armrest, Height Adjustable Seat, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Keyless Entry, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Climate Control, Memory Seats, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Powered Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Parking Sensors, Parking Camera, Head Restraints, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Push Button Start, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Stereo, Locking Wheel Nuts, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Interior, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history One Local Lady owner with Full Land Rover Service history serviced at Chipperfield in November 2013, October 2014 and November 2015. Full Meridian Sound System, Genuine Land Rover Sat Nav, Leather Heated Seats and Pan Roof.