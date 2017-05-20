Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £17,490 17490.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Polar white, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full black leather, Driver and passenger heated seats, Climate control, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, 18'' alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Single disc CD, Ipod connection, Driver and passenger electric seats, 2 owners from new, Only 85,000 miles, Full service history, 7 stamps in the service book (6 services at Land Rover main dealer), 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
4x4
