loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Get an Insurance Quote

Whitstable £17,490 17490.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£17,490
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 Polar white, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full black leather, Driver and passenger heated seats, Climate control, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, 18'' alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Single disc CD, Ipod connection, Driver and passenger electric seats, 2 owners from new, Only 85,000 miles, Full service history, 7 stamps in the service book (6 services at Land Rover main dealer), 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10050
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on