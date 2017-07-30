Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £19,990 19990.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Barolo black, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Cirrus light silver grey leather, Pure pack including touchscreen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Ambient lighting, Bluetooth, Privacy glass, Voice activation, Keyless push button start/stop, 18'' alloy wheels, One lady owner from new,Only 59,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book. 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
4x4
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...