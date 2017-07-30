loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £19,990 19990.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£19,990
4x4 Barolo black, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Cirrus light silver grey leather, Pure pack including touchscreen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Ambient lighting, Bluetooth, Privacy glass, Voice activation, Keyless push button start/stop, 18'' alloy wheels, One lady owner from new,Only 59,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book. 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

4x4

  • Ad ID
    15220
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
