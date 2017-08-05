Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £23,990 23990.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Santorini black, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full black leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Reversing camera, Parktronic front and rear, Driver and passenger heated seats, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Driver and passenger electric seats, Bluetooth, Climate control, Single disc CD, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, One owner from new, Only 34,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
