loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Get an Insurance Quote

Whitstable £21,500 21500.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£21,500
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

4x4 Orkney grey metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full black leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, 20'' alloy wheels, Driver and passenger heated seats, Reversing camera, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth, Privacy glass, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Climate control, 2 private owners from new, Only 57,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15409
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on