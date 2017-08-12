Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £21,500 21500.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Orkney grey metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full black leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, 20'' alloy wheels, Driver and passenger heated seats, Reversing camera, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth, Privacy glass, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Climate control, 2 private owners from new, Only 57,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 3 stamps in the service book, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
4x4
