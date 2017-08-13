loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £21,990 21990.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£21,990
4x4 Indus silver metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Ebony black leather with white stitching, Touch screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Reversing camera, Parktronic front an drear, Bluetooth, Meridian premium sound, 19'' multi spoke alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Climate control, Driver and passenger fully electric seats, Push button start/stop, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, USB interface, Land Rover + 2 private owners from new, Only 43,000 miles, Full service history, 4 stamps in the service book, Just been serviced, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    15421
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    43000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
