Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

4x4 Havana Premium paint metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full black leather with white stitching, Touch screen SAT NAV with dual view TV and wireless headphones, Reversing camera including park assist and proximity surround camera, Parktronic front and rear, Driver and passenger heated seats, Driver and passenger electric seats with driver memory, Ambient lighting, Auto dimming mirrors, Upgraded hifi speaker system, Xenon headlights, Bluetooth with voice activation, Power close tailgate, Black piano wood interior trim, Privacy glass, Blind spot assist, Multi function steering wheel with cruise control, Paddle shift gear change, Rear sun blinds, One private owner from new, Only 15,000 miles, Full Land Rover main dealer/specialist service history, 4 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT