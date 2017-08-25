Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £21,990 21990.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Firenze red, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Contrasting black roof, Full crystal light silver grey leather, Tech pack including touchscreen SAT NAV, Reversing camera, Parktronic front an drear, Driver and passenger heated seats, Bluetooth, 18'' alloy wheels, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Dual zone climate control, DAB digital radio, Meridian sound system, Citrus headlining, Detachable tow bar, One lady owner from new, Only 51,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 4 stamps in the service book, Last service in March 2017 at Guy Salmon Warwick, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
