Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £18,990 18990.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£18,990
4x4 Orkney grey metallic, Full black leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Bluetooth, Black roof, Climate control, 18'' alloy wheels, Xenon headlights, Parking sensors front and rear, Driver and passenger electric seats, One private owner from new, Only 35,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Just had a major service at Land Rover Portsmouth, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

4x4

  • Ad ID
    15705
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
