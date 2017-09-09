loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £23,990 23990.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£23,990
4x4 Corris grey metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full ebony black leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, 20'' 5 spoke alloy wheels, Driver and passenger heated seats, Privacy glass, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Front fog lights, Brushed aluminium interior trim, One private owner from new, Only 45,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 4 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

4x4

  • Ad ID
    15778
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
