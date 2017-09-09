Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £17,990 17990.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Santorini Black, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full Black Leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Driver & passenger Heated seats, Parktronic - front & rear, Climate control, 18inch Alloy wheels, Single disc CD, Meridian Sound system, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, Privacy glass, 2 owners from new, only 76,000 miles, Full service history, 5 stamps in service book, 2 keys, 1 years MOT, HPI Clear, Excellent finance facilities available, Comprehensive 3 yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.
