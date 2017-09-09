loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £17,990

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£17,990
4x4 Santorini Black, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full Black Leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Driver & passenger Heated seats, Parktronic - front & rear, Climate control, 18inch Alloy wheels, Single disc CD, Meridian Sound system, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel, Privacy glass, 2 owners from new, only 76,000 miles, Full service history, 5 stamps in service book, 2 keys, 1 years MOT, HPI Clear, Excellent finance facilities available, Comprehensive 3 yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.

  • Ad ID
    15779
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    76000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
