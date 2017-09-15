Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £19,990 19990.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Ipanema Sand Metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Ebony Black Leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Driver & Passenger Heated seats, Parktronic - front & rear, Bluetooth, 20inch Alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, 2 lady owners from new, only 52,000 miles, Full Land Rover Main Dealer service history, 4 stamps in service book - just been serviced at Land Rover Croydon, 2 keys, HPi clear, Excellent Finance Facilities available, Comprehensive 3 yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.
4x4
