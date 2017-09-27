Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £20,990 20990.00GBP
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom
4x4 Firenze red metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full premium ebony black leather with white stitching, Touch screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Reversing camera, Parktronic front and rear, 20'' multi spoke alloy wheels with 4 brand new tyres, Driver and passenger fully electric seats with driver memory, DAB digital radio, Bluetooth, Ambient lighting, Collision warning assist, Electric power close tail gate, Dual zone climate control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Cruise control, Land Rover + 2 private owners from new, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 5 stamps in the service book, Recently serviced at Land Rover Canterbury, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
4x4
