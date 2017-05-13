loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Whitstable £19,990 19990.00GBP

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, CT5 2AY, Kent
United Kingdom

£19,990
car description

4x4 Ipanema sand metallic, PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF, Full sand beige leather, TECH pack including touch screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, 19'' alloy wheels, Parking sensors front and rear, Xenon headlights, Bluetooth, Media interface, DAB digital radio, Upgraded speaker system, Rain sensor wipers, Multi function steering wheel with cruise control, USB audio interface and AUX, Push button start/stop, Climate control, One private owner from new, Only 64,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 4 stamps in the service book, Maintained regardless of cost, Every previous service invoice and MOT present, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

Accessories

4x4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Mileage
    64000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
