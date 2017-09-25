LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 5dr 4WD [Panoramic Sunroof

£21,999 21999.00GBP
The Car People Manchester
OL70QN, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 5dr 4WD [Panoramic Sunroof Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 39750 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Solid - Fuji white
Solid - Fuji white,Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind,Keyless entry,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,3 seat rear bench,60/40 split folding rear seat,ABS,Alarm,Audio Connectivity System,Auto climate control with air filtration,Automatic headlamp activation,Auxiliary Audio Jack,Auxiliary heater,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Body coloured bumpers,Brunel tailgate finish,Centre console storage with lid,Cruise control,DAB Digital radio,Diesel particulate filter,Driver and passenger airbags,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Drivers knee airbag,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic parking brake,EPAS,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front Parking Aid,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage,Heated front seats,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Illuminated glovebox,Immobiliser,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Locking wheel nuts,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Power front/rear windows with global close,Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights,Push button starter,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,Rear parking aid,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,Remote central locking,Roll stability control,Satin brushed aluminium inserts,Seatbelt warning,Service interval indicator,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Terrain Response,Traction control,Trip computer,USB connection,Voice control system,Ivory headlining,18" sparkle silver alloy wheels style 2,Metallic paint,Headlight washers,Audio system - CD/radio, 380W, 10 speaker + subwoofer,Tyre repair kit,6 way manually adjustable drivers seat with electric height adjust,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,4 way manually adjustable passenger seat,8" touch screen
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...