LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 5dr 4WD [Panoramic Sunroof

Rotherham £23,299 23299.00GBP
The Car People - Sheffield
Rotherham, S605BD, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 5dr 4WD [Panoramic Sunroof Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 32025 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Metallic - Scotia grey
Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind,Keyless entry,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors + Puddle lights,Metallic - Scotia grey,Power boot opening and closing,18" 7 spoke alloy wheel with sparkle silver finish style 701,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,3 seat rear bench,60/40 split folding rear seat,ABS,Alarm,Audio Connectivity System,Auto climate control with air filtration,Automatic headlamp activation,Auxiliary Audio Jack,Auxiliary heater,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Body coloured bumpers,Brunel tailgate finish,Centre console storage with lid,Cruise control,DAB Digital radio,Diesel particulate filter,Driver and passenger airbags,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic parking brake,EPAS,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front Parking Aid,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Illuminated glovebox,Immobiliser,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Locking wheel nuts,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Power front/rear windows with global close,Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights,Push button starter,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,Rear parking aid,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,Remote central locking,Roll stability control,Satin brushed aluminium inserts,Seatbelt warning,Service interval indicator,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Terrain Response,Traction control,Trailer stability assist,Trip computer,Tyre pressure monitoring system,USB connection,Voice control system,Headlight washers,Audio system - CD/radio, 380W, 11 speaker + subwoofer,8" touch screen,Ivory headlining,6 way manually adjustable drivers seat with electric height adjust,Heated front seats,4 way manually adjustable passenger seat,Tyre repair kit
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...