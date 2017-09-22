LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech 5dr 4WD [Rear Entertainmen

Accessories

Rear seat entertainment,Rear air con vents,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights,6 way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support + memory and 4 way electrically adjustable passenger seat with lumbar support,Keyless entry,Metallic - Firenze red,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,3 seat rear bench,60/40 split folding rear seat,ABS,Alarm,Audio Connectivity System,Auto climate control with air filtration,Automatic headlamp activation,Auxiliary Audio Jack,Auxiliary heater,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Body coloured bumpers,Brunel tailgate finish,Centre console storage with lid,Cruise control,DAB Digital radio,Diesel particulate filter,Driver and passenger airbags,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Drivers knee airbag,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic parking brake,EPAS,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Front Parking Aid,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage,Headlight washers,Heated front seats,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Illuminated glovebox,Immobiliser,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Leather upholstery,Locking wheel nuts,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Power front/rear windows with global close,Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,Rear parking aid,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,Remote central locking,Roll stability control,Satin brushed aluminium inserts,Seatbelt warning,Service interval indicator,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,Terrain Response,Traction control,Trip computer,USB connection,Voice control system,18" sparkle silver alloy wheels style 2,8" touch screen,Tyre repair kit,Audio system - CD/radio, 380W, 10 speaker + subwoofer