Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ON SALE NOW

£21,940 21940.00GBP
United Kingdom
Range Rover Evoque Pure presented in Santorini Black comes with a full LR history and the following specification; Black leather, heated seats, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB radio with CD, Bluetooth phone connectivity with media streaming, Meridian sound, panoramic glass roof, cruise control, front and rear park assist, privacy glass, automatic dimming rear view mirror, automatic lights with rain sensor, key-less push button start and 18" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Estate Transmission: Manual Mileage: 47,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.2 Finished in: Santorini Black
land-rover range-rover evoque now black alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control diesel heated-seats leather manual privacy-glass push-button-start 2012 hands-free black-interior 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover l322 dark-interior
