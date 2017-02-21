POA 0GBP
United Kingdom
ONE owner Range Rover Evoque Dynamic presented in Zanzibar comes with a full LR history and the following specification; Ebony perforated leather, multi-function leather steering wheel, electric heated seats with memory, dual zone climate control, DAB digital radio, navigation, Bluetooth phone, Harmon Kardon sound, panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, Santorini Black contrast roof, park assist with reverse camera, key-less entry, power fold exterior mirrors and 20" Gloss Black alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (63) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.2 Finished in: Zanzibar
land-rover range-rover evoque reserved black 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth diesel harmon-kardon heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav 2013 hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
