loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Reserved

Get an Insurance Quote

POA 0GBP


United Kingdom

POA
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

ONE owner Range Rover Evoque Dynamic presented in Zanzibar comes with a full LR history and the following specification; Ebony perforated leather, multi-function leather steering wheel, electric heated seats with memory, dual zone climate control, DAB digital radio, navigation, Bluetooth phone, Harmon Kardon sound, panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, Santorini Black contrast roof, park assist with reverse camera, key-less entry, power fold exterior mirrors and 20" Gloss Black alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 35,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (63) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.2 Finished in: Zanzibar

Accessories

land-rover range-rover evoque reserved black 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth diesel harmon-kardon heated-seats leather privacy-glass sat-nav 2013 hands-free 4wd estate suv luxury british v8 range rover l405

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8532
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    35000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on