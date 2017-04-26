Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Reserved

car description

Range Rover Evoque D-Lux presented in Stornoway Grey comes with a full LR history and the following specification; Overfinch Badging, Black leather with contrast stitch, electric heated seats, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone, DAB radio, TV tuner, Meridian sound, park assist with reverse camera and 360 cameras, park assistant, cruise control, panoramic roof, privacy glass, power tailgate, key-less go, automatic Xenon lights with rain sensor, high beam assist, lane assist with blind spot monitoring, Santorini Black roof and 18" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 70,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (12) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 2.2 Finished in: Stornoway Grey