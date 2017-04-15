loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2011

Get an Insurance Quote

Ipswich £22,000 22000.00GBP

88 Princes Street, Ipswitch
Ipswich, IP1 1RY, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£22,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

SERVICE HISTORY +LOW RATE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE + 6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED ,HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Voice Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Adaptive Dynamic, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Aid, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, Dynamic Grained Leather, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Sunroof, HPI CLEAR, All Major Credit/Debit Card Accepted,P/X welcome, Experian auto check clear....OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9495
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    15/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    73500 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 DYNAMIC
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on