LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2011

Ipswich £22,000 22000.00GBP
88 Princes Street, Ipswitch
Ipswich, IP1 1RY, Suffolk
United Kingdom
SERVICE HISTORY +LOW RATE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE + 6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED ,HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Voice Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Adaptive Dynamic, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Aid, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, Dynamic Grained Leather, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Sunroof, HPI CLEAR, All Major Credit/Debit Card Accepted,P/X welcome, Experian auto check clear....OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK,
