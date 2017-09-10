LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2012

Hinckley £21,000 21000.00GBP
18 Brindley Road, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 3BY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Range Rover Evoque Dynamic in fantastic condition which benefits from Service History and has a MOT till June 2018. Supplied with 12 months AA Cover, 3 months warranty and 2 keys, this car is HPI clear. Finance arranged and part exchange welcome. Most vehicles have additional pictures and specification information on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk Our showroom in Hinckley is open 7 days a week. The majority of our vehicles qualify for the same day delivery service, finance can usually be arranged within an hour or you can apply online by visiting the vehicle directly on our website www.nuneatoncarsales.co.uk, then go to the finance section at the bottom of the page. Our vehicles are price checked daily nationwide, so you don’t have to. Nuneaton Car Sales is an AA accredited dealer giving you extra piece of mind. ;;Service Details Are As Follows ;;Serviced on 30/01/13 @ 7406 Miles ;Serviced on 12/02/14 @ 16181 Miles ;Serviced on 01/12/15 @ 34353 Miles ;Serviced on 09/09/16 @ 50103 Miles ;
20inch Alloys 3 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Drivers Electric Seat Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Heated Front Screen HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Power Assisted Steering Privacy Glass Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Service Indicator Spare Key Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps
