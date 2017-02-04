LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2013

Doncaster £22,999 22999.00GBP
9-13 Market Place., The Rear Of The Town House,, Bawtry,, Doncaster
Doncaster, DN10 6JL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Great Spec and in Immaculate Condition Evoque Diesel with Full Dealer Service History , Slightly up on Mileage but reflected in price .On a Private Plate waiting for V5 and New Number .
19inch Alloys 6 Month Warranty ABS Adaptive Headlights Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights CD Autochanger Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Parking Sensors Full Main Dealer SH HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint New MOT Upon Sale Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Reversing Camera SatNav Service Indicator Spare Key Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Land Rovers and sand go together like...
There are certain things in life that...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...
The High Court of Justice has issued a Con...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir Ranulp...
When the Rover Company invented the Land R...
Land Rovers and sand go together like buck...