LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2013

Doncaster £22,999 22999.00GBP

9-13 Market Place., The Rear Of The Town House,, Bawtry,, Doncaster
Doncaster, DN10 6JL, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£22,999
Great Spec and in Immaculate Condition Evoque Diesel with Full Dealer Service History , Slightly up on Mileage but reflected in price .On a Private Plate waiting for V5 and New Number .

19inch Alloys 6 Month Warranty ABS Adaptive Headlights Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Wipers Bi Xenon Headlights CD Autochanger Cruise Control Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Elec Memory Drivers Seat Elec Memory Seats Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Parking Sensors Full Main Dealer SH HPI Clear Immobiliser Leather Interior Metallic Paint New MOT Upon Sale Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Rain Sensor Reversing Camera SatNav Service Indicator Spare Key Tinted Windows Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc

  • Ad ID
    8205
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    04/02/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    86432 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 DYNAMIC
