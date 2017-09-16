loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC 2014

Carnoustie £28,695 28695.00GBP

Gowanlea , Station Rd , Barry
Carnoustie, DD7 7RS, Angus
United Kingdom

£28,695
Absolutely Stunning looking Evoque, Rare colour special order, Black Pack, Sat Nav, Reverse Camera, Meridian sound system, Heated leather seats, Cruse control, Bluetooth / BT audio, Full Land Rover History, Just serviced and MOTd, Michelin tyres, Beautiful condition throughout, 1 owner, PCP finance available at Low %,

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22291
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/09/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Other
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    10800 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    SD4 DYNAMIC
